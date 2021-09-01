Banteay Meanchey: According to the National Police General Commission, a disabled man committed suicide by detonating a bomb in a hut at 4:10 on August 31, 2021 in Rongvan village, Nam Tao commune, Phnom Srok district, Banteay Meanchey province. *Sources say ‘mini bomb’- possibly a grenade.

Mr. Pek Kimhak, Acting Inspector of Phnom Srok District, said that the victim was Mikot, 54 years old, a disabled ex-soldier who was unable to walk for many years, and had been living alone without a wife and children in Rongvan Village, Nam Tao Commune, Phnom Srok District, Phnom Penh Province. Banteay Meanchey.

According to relatives, the victim was paralyzed and could not walk for more than 10 years. Based on the forensic examination of the officer and the conclusion of the forensic doctor, it was a case of suicide and not murder. POST NEWS