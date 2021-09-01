Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 1 September 2021, confirming the discovery of 455 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 328 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 13 deaths were reported.

At least 80 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 375 classed as local infections, making around 75,932 since February 20 (with 80 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Tbong Khmum: 92 cases, 24 treated, Svay Rieng: 6 cases, 18 treated, Battambang: 83 cases, 100 treated, Pailin: 17 cases, 3 treated, Prey Veng: 20 cases, 20 treated, , Koh Kong: 10 cases, 28 treated, Kampong Thom: 20 cases, 74 treated, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 17 cases, 36 treated, Kratie: 3 cases, 5 treated, Stung Treng: 11 cases, 20 treated, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 32 cases (8 from Thailand, 14 from quarantine), 68 treated, Kampot: 19 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 100 cases, 85 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 93,510 cases with 89,114 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 13 to 1,916.