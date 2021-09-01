FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Chicken Trucker Lands In Sewer

Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of August 31, 2021, a chicken transport truck crashed in Trapeang Thleung village, Sangkat Cheung Ek, Khan Dangkor.

Prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a white Hyundai brand car with license plate Phnom Penh 3G-46 62, from west to east at high speed. At a traffic light, the driver of the car hit the brakes and then swerved to the right, hitting a woman who was selling pickles on the sidewalk, causing minor injuries. The truck then fell into the sewage canal, causing damage, while the driver opened the door and fled the scene.

