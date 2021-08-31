Phnom Penh: According to the announcement of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on the morning of August 31, 2021, from September 1-7, 2021, there may be moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and in some parts of the country are on alert for flash floods.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has confirmed that, during the coming weeks, the Kingdom of Cambodia will be affected by the low pressure valley from India with a high pressure system.

On September 2-4 and 7, there will be strong winds.



1. Provinces in the central lowlands:

– Minimum temperature 24-26 ° C

– Maximum temperature 30-32 ºC

– Moderate to heavy rainfall, thunder, lightning, wind, and there may be floods in some areas.



2-Provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau:

-Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​ºC -Maximum temperature is 29-31 ° C

There may be moderate to heavy rain mixed with thunder, lightning and gusts of wind.



3- Coastal area:

s- Minimum temperature 24-26 ° C

– Maximum temperature 32-34 ° C

– Moderate to heavy rain mixed with thunder and gusts. In the sea, especially near the islands, the sea level will be moderate.



Depending on the weather conditions as mentioned above, the public should be informed and increase the vigilance to natural phenomena that may occur. WEATHER MAPS