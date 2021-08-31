(Updated as new cases come in)

Phnom Penh: A man driving a Toyota Prius, swerved to avoid another car, and hit a concrete divider, causing three wheels to break. The accident happened at 12:40 AM on August 31, 2021 along Street 271 in Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to the driver, prior to the incident, he was driving a white Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG-8316 traveling along Route 271. at medium speed, when a luxury car was overtaking dangerously. He swerved to avoid the other car and hit the concrete. No one was injured in the accident.

After the incident, the local authority of Boeung Keng Kang district cooperated with the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the land traffic office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police for later handling.

Phnom Penh: A man died suddenly after his motorcycle was hit from behind by a Lexus car at 10:15 pm on August 30, 2021 in front BELTEI International School along Street 2011 in Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.



The victim was named as Moeung Sokun, male, 33 years old, an electrician living in Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, his hometown is Varin I Village, Khchao Commune, Kang Meas District, Kampong Cham Province.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the victim was seen riding a black Honda Dream Series 2020 with license plate Phnom Penh 1IE-6490 along Road 2021 from north to south. At the time of the incident, a Lexus car with no license plate was traveling from behind at full speed and hit the motorcycle, causing the victim to fall to the road and die tragically at the scene. The car did not stop at the scene, and drove away.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure and take the motorbike and keep it to return it to his relatives.

Phnom Penh: A man died suddenly at the scene while riding a motorcycle in heavy rain and was hit a car at 10:30 pm on August 30, 2021 In front of Phnom Penh International Airport, along Russian Federation Blvd. in Kbal Damrey 1 Village, Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.



The victim was Pen Chankadin, male, 39 years old, living in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with license plate Phnom Penh 2H 1578 coming from Phnom Penh International Airport, crossing the road. The motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1BE 6870 was traveling along Russian Boulevard and hit the left side and the rider died at the scene. The car drove away towards Sangkat Koul Khleang, Khan Sen Sok and was detained by the authorities.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and contacted the family to receive the body for the traditional ceremony in the hometown, while the motorcycle and the car, including the driver, were taken to the road traffic office.