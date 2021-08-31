Siem Reap Province: Mr. Tea Seiha, Governor of Siem Reap Province, affirmed that in order to achieve the construction of a smart city in Siem Reap in accordance with the smart city plan of the ASEAN Smart Cities Association, the provincial administration has prepared a proposal to submit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to request technical cooperation assistance. He said that in response to the request of the Siem Reap Provincial Administration, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has already accepted the proposal to help make Siem Reap an ASEAN smart city.

He confirmed this in a meeting through the Zoom system on smart city planning in Siem Reap.

Mr. Tea Seiha said that Siem Reap was included in the list of ASEAN Smart Cities Network in 2018, the Siem Reap Provincial Administration as well as the Siem Reap Municipal Administration have made plans to increase public spending on infrastructure investment.

He said that the JICA team’s research over the past one year focused on two projects: Smart City Data Collection and Analysis and Camera Network Security in Siem Reap (CCTV System Introduction).

It should be noted that this meeting was held on August 30 yesterday at the Siem Reap Provincial Administration, co-organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan in the presence of Mr. Tea Seiha. Governor of Siem Reap. SRP