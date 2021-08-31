Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 31 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 439 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 343 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 123 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 316 classed as local infections, making around 75,557 since February 20 (with 123 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 19 cases, 76 treated, 1 death, Kratie: 5 cases, 3 treated, Ratanakiri: 29 cases, 42 treated, Preah Vihear: 44 cases, 7 treated, Mondulkiri: 47 cases, 15 treated, Kampong Thom: 29 cases, 45 treated, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 37 cases (26 from Thailand, 10 from quarantine), 23 treated, Koh Kong: 12 cases, 7 treated, Stung Treng: 18 cases, Kampot: 30 cases

This brings the total number of cases to around 93,055 cases with 88,786 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 1,903.