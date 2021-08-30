Preah Sihanouk Province: A doctor at Preah Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital, who treated COVID patients in Preah Sihanouk Province, died on the night of August 29, 2021 while being taken to Phnom Penh Hospital.

The doctor, according to medical staff at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The deceased doctor was Em Srey Ni, 28 years old, a doctor working at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital. According to the team of doctors, the young doctor was initially treated at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital, but due to her serious condition was sent to the COVID Treatment Center in Sen Sok two days ago.

Lok Chumteav Youk Sambath, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Health, spoke to the media about the doctor’s death, and offered condolences to the family of the deceased, along with Lok Chumteav Pech Chanmony and others, They all considered this death as a sacrifice for the nation and pray for the soul of Dr. Em Srey Ni good health. HUY BUNLENG