Sihanoukville: On Sunday August 29, 2021, under the command of Major General Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner, specialized police investigated and cracked down on a case of theft (theft of a safe) that occurred on August 25, 2021 .

According to the report, on August 28, 2021, at 12:30 PM, a Chinese man came to file a complaint that on August 25, 2021, at 3:00 AM, a thief broke in to Room 8720 of Chang Chheng Casino, located in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province and stole a safe with either $11,000 or $110,000 (*source mentions both figures) and a valuable watch inside.

After receiving the victims’ complaint, the criminal police task force conducted a thorough and arrested three suspects; one man and two women, who have not been identified.

The suspects are currently being held for questioning and legal action. POST NEWS