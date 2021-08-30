Case One: Phnom Penh: A woman driving a Prius along National Road 6 suddenly swerved onto a grassy divider and crashed into a light pole, causing severe damage. The driver panicked and ran away from the scene.



After the incident, the local authorities arrived to inspect and found that the car caused damage to public property, so they contacted the Road Traffic Section of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to come down and take the car away, waiting for a solution later. CRN

(This article will update with further Sunday night Phnom Penh accidents when reported)

Case Two: Phnom Penh: On the night of August 29, 2021, a Toyota Hilux crashed along Street 1008 in Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a witness saw a white Hilux police car with license plate 2.0148, driven by a man traveling along Route 1008 in a north-south direction at high speed. The car swerved to the right and hit a light pole, causing it to collapse to the ground, while the car suffered extensive frontal damage. (Driver details unknown)