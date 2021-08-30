Poipet: Six Thai nationals;two males and four females, were detained by Thai Border Patrol No. 12 near the border as they attempted to cross into Cambodia.

The arrests took place on the evening of August 29, 2021, at Ban Noen Somboun point in Ta Prak Ya commune, Ta Prak Ya district, Sa Kaeo province, Thailand, after they were seen traveling in an Isuzu towards the border.

The six Thais confessed that they had to pay a driver 500 baht each to bring them across the border into Cambodian territory, but were arrested.

They claimed they were going to work in an online casino in Poipet because they heard an acquaintance tell them that if they got there, the company would help with everything, including food, accommodation and a salary of 20,000 baht ($615). KPT