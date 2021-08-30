Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 30 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 408 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 324 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 90 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 318 classed as local infections, making around 75,241 since February 20 (with 90 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Mondulkiri: 33 cases, Stung Treng: 15 cases, 10 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 35 cases (24 from Thailand), Kampong Thom: 26 cases, 77 treated, Preah Vihear: 35 cases, 29 treated, Kratie: 0 cases, 12 treated, Koh Kong: 8 cases, 26 treated, Battambang: 25 cases, 26 treated, 1 death, Kampong Cham: 39 cases, 30 treated, Pailin: 10 cases, 15 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 92,616 cases with 88,443 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 1,892.