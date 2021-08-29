Case One: Phnom Penh: A man was driving a truck at a high speed and fell into a sewer, causing damage to the truck.

This incident happened at 2:10 AM on August 29, 2021, along National Road No. 4, Ang Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, the man was seen driving an unregistered land truck along National Road 4 from east to west at high speed. At the time of the accident, the driver of the car fell asleep and swerved into the sewer, causing damage . Fortunately, no one was injured. The driver was seen crawling out and escaping on a motorcycle and disappeared. Later a representative came.

After the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene to check that there is no harm to others and as the incident did not damage state property, authorities allowed the owners to crane the truck away to repair.

Case Two: Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 8:53 pm on August 28, 2021, along Street 217 around Wat Choeung Ek, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, there was a traffic accident between a Prius car and a Honda ADV motorcycle. The motorcyclist was injured and sent to the rescue immediately.

The cause is not yet clear, but images appear to show the motorcycle drove into the back of the Prius.

Case Three: Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information)At 7:40 pm on August 28, 2021, in Sangkat Pong Teuk, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh,a case of a Coca-Cola car collided with a FUSO truck, causing the Coca-Cola driver to be trapped in the cab.

After the incident, after helping the driver out, both parties agreed to mediate.

Case Four: Phnom Penh: A Chinese man driving a Prius along the Russian Federation road stopped in the road and was hit a motorbike which was driving at high speed. The car and motorcycle were severely damaged, but fortunately the three people involved only suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened at 9:38 pm on August 28, 2021, along the Russian Federation near Pochentong Airport in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a Chinese man was driving a navy blue Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC-2952 on the Russian Federation Road. Suddenly, the driver stopped in the middle of the road without any warning sign, causing a big motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1II-6550 to come from behind at high speed, and hit the car. At the same time, another white motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IA-2680 collided head-on, damaging all three vehicles and causing a heated argument.

After arguing for almost half an hour, the car party agreed to take the two motorcycles to be repaired to end the matter.