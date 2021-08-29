Phnom Penh: On August 29, 2021, on Victory Boulevard in Phsar Lech village, Sangkat Prek Phnov, Khan Prek Phnov, a man was hit by a mixer truck and another was seriously injured. After the accident, the truck drove away and disappeared.

The victim was named as Kong Kea, alias Kong Seiha, 34, a resident of Kampong Svay district, Kampong Thom province. He was married and had a young child. The unidentified injured were taken to a private hospital by ambulance. The victim was riding a black Honda Dream C125 motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IE.5161.

Prior to the incident, the truck was seen traveling on Victory Boulevard in a west-to-east direction. At the scene, the driver turned left and hit the motorcycle, which plunged into a canal. After the accident, the car drove west and disappeared. AREY