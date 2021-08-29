Battambang Province: Two Employees of a Private Electricity (EM) Company were seriously injured when working on a power line tha at 5:50 pm on August 28, 2021 at Ta Koy village, Sangkat Kdol Daun Teav, Battambang city.

Kdol Daun Teav commune police chief Chat Borin said that the two victims, one named Chen Chhou alias Mab, a 28-year-old man, and Kot Kuy, a 25-year-old man were employees of a private electricity network (EM) company.

He confirmed that the employees of the two private power lines above had dismantled old power lines and replaced them with new ones, butan electric shock knocked both men unconscious on the light pole, causing serious injuries.

In relation to the above case, no official explained the exact cause of the electric shock to the two men. However, according to eyewitnesses, the two conductors were seen going up to dismantle the power lines, when suddenly there was a plume of smoke.

The same source said that at that time, the victims were lying unconscious on the light pole attached to the safety line. Electricity officials and the authorities intervened, using a crane to rescue the victims who were brought down and taken to a hospital.

According to Chat Borey, Kdol Daun Teav police chief, the two victims were seriously injured at the scene. He said that according to electricity officials, the accident was caused by negligence. KOHSANTEPHEAP