Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 29 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 438 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 345 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported.

At least 115 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 323 classed as local infections, making around 74,923 since February 20 (with 115 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampong Thom: 37 cases, 35 treated, 2 deaths, Mondolkiri: 12 cases, 24 treated, Prey Veng: 36 cases, 35 treated, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 51 cases, 1 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 99 cases, 164 treated, Kratie: 11 cases, 8 treated, Koh Kong: 12 cases, 33 treated, Kampot: 19 cases, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 49 cases (41 from Thailand), Kampong Chhnang: 15 cases, 2 deaths, Svay Rieng: 17 cases, 8 treated, 1 death, Tbong Khmum: 36 cases, 15 treated, Siem Reap: 77 cases, 163 treated, 2 deaths

This brings the total number of cases to around 92,208 cases with 88,119 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 1,881

Separately, it has been reported that Cambodia detected 218 more Delta variant cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 1,534- it is not clear how these are added to the overall total, or over how long a period.

New cases: Phnom Penh: 82 Banteay Meanchey: 39 Stung Treng: 34 Mondulkiri: 20 Oddar Meanchey: 18 Preah Vihear: 13 Kandal: 3 Kampong Cham: 3 Siem Reap: 2 Battambang: 1 Takeo: 1 Kampong Chhnang: 1 Kampot: 1