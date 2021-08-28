Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 28 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 401 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 475 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 116 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 285 classed as local infections, making around 74,825 since February 20 (with 116 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 42 cases, 56 treated, 2 deaths, Mondolkiri: 13 cases, Kampong Thom: 17 cases, 60 treated, 4 deaths, Koh Kong: 4vcases, 8 treated, Stung Treng: 11 cases, 8 treated, Kampot: 16 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 96 cases, 119 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 12 cases, 1 death, Battambang: 57 cases, 84 treated, Svay Rieng: 11 cases, 17 treated, 2 deaths, Kampong Cham: 53 cases, 29 treated, 2 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 64 cases (54 from Thailand), 159 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 91,770 cases with 87,774 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 1,870

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.