FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Nissan Full Of Dreams Collides With Range Rover

cne 36 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 11:30 am on August 28, 2021, a traffic accident occurred between a NISSAN truck transporting Honda Dream motorcycles and a RANGE ROVER with license plate Phnom Penh 1W-1233, which was about to turn into a Borey, along Wat Russey Sanh Road in Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The cause of the accident has not yet been made clear. Meanwhile, local specialized police forces went to the scene to check the legal procedures and allowed both parties to mediate at the scene. No one was injured in the accident. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Indian Tourists Injured In Banteay Meanchey Crash

cne 0

Nigerian Facebook Phishing Scammers Caught

cne 0

Chinese Man Sent to Immigration

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *