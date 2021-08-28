Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 11:30 am on August 28, 2021, a traffic accident occurred between a NISSAN truck transporting Honda Dream motorcycles and a RANGE ROVER with license plate Phnom Penh 1W-1233, which was about to turn into a Borey, along Wat Russey Sanh Road in Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The cause of the accident has not yet been made clear. Meanwhile, local specialized police forces went to the scene to check the legal procedures and allowed both parties to mediate at the scene. No one was injured in the accident.