Case One: Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove a Highlander car “as fast as a helicopter” and swerved to the opposite side of the road to hit a light pole, causing it to collapse to the ground and the car overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries.

This accident occurred at 10.20 pm Friday, August 27, 2021, in Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man suspected of being drunk was seen driving a gray Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2BK 9687 along Street 60 from south to north at flying speed. When arriving at the scene above, it turned, left the road and hit a light pole, causing the car to overturn.

After the incident, the traffic police of Meanchey district arrived at the scene and contacted the Phnom Penh traffic police to measure and tow the vehicle to be stored at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for the owner to come in and solve the matter according to the law.

Case Two: Phnom Penh: A man suffered a head injury and died on the spot after his motorbike was hit by a mixer truck of Chip Mong Company. The truck turned across the road and crashed into the moto, and dragged for several meters at 9:10 pm on August 27, 2021, along Street 598, corner of Street 327 in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Chip Mong Landtruck with license plate Phnom Penh 5A-0726 was seen traveling along Route 598 from north to south. At the corner of Street 327, it turned left to the east and hit a black 2014 Honda Dream with license plate Phnom Penh 1CM-2121- ridden by a man traveling in the opposite direction from south to north- his head was crushed and he died instantly. The truck driver opened the door and fled the scene.

After the incident, local authorities measured the scene and the vehicles were taken to the traffic police office of the Municipal Police waiting to be settled according to the law.

Police are searching for relatives of the victim.

Case Three: Phnom Penh: A motodup driver was killed while riding a motorbike to buy fruits, and was hit by a container truck and dragged several meters at 9:10 on the night of August 27, 2021, near Boeung Chhouk Restaurant, Tiger Road, in Sangkat Prek Thmey, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the body of the victim was a 43-year-old man, a motorbike taxi driver living in Mlup Russey village, Takhmao city, Kandal province. An unidentified man in a green Nissan truck with license plate number Phnom Penh 3A-6868 fled the scene.

Prior to the incident, the victim was seen riding a black 2017 Honda Dream, when a Nissan container truck swerved into the lane on the other side of the road and hit the motorcycle. The truck dragged the motorcycle about 200 meters and continued to drive about 4 kilometers, but was chased by the people’s protection force in Sangkat Prek Thmey.



A short time later, the relatives of the victim arrived and said he made a living running a motorcycle taxi and went out to buy fruit to send home to eat with his wife and children. The body was handed over to relatives for a traditional ceremony. The vehicles were measured and stored at the Land Traffic Police Office of the Commission Phnom Penh to wait for a solution later. (All Via NKD)

Case Four: Phnom Penh: According to the preliminary report, a truck with RCAF license plate number 01 3-2771, carrying a digger hit a tree, causing a tree to break and a light pole to tilt.

This occurred at 11:00 pm on August 27, 2021, located on Mao Tse Toung Street, Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

After the incident, the competent experts arrived at the scene and took the truck to store to wait for resolution.