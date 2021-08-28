Thailand: Several arrests took place on August 26, 2021, at house number 97, village 1, Kork Khyong commune, Kork Khyung district, Sa Kaeo province, Thailand,.

Thirty Thai nationals, including three brokers, were detained by the 12th Thai Border Guard in cooperation with the Korkyung District Inspectorate while they were gathering to cross the border into Cambodia to find work.

The 30 Thais, all from several provinces, admitted that they were inside the property waiting for an opportunity for three brokers to bring them across the border into Cambodia.

They claim that they were promised work in an online casino in Poipet with a monthly salary from 22,000 baht to 25,000 (just under $7-800 US). AREY