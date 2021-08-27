Case One: Phnom Penh: A man was driving a car when suddenly the headlights of a car coming from the other way blinded him. and he fell into a ditch.

The accident happened at 8:40 pm on August 26, 2021 along the concrete road next to the railway in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a silver Highlander car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-8496, driven by a man traveling from east to west. At the scene, the car turned to the right, after the driver was dazzled headlights of another car driving in the opposite direction in front. Fortunately no one was injured.

After the incident, local authorities came to check that there is no damage to state property, and the owner of the car was allowed to contact crane to come and lift the car to repair themselves.

Case Two: Phnom Penh: A Chinese man driving a Prius carelessly turned across the road and was hit by a motorbike from the side, causing damage and the motorbike owner to be slightly injured.

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on August 26, 2021 in front of Preah Kosomak Hospital along Street 271 in Sangkat Toek Laok I, Khan Toul Kork.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Chinese man was seen driving a Prius with license plate number Phnom Penh 2BC-7963, along Street 271. He turned left and was hit by a young man riding a black Honda Dream motorcycle with license plate Kampong Thom 1N-3902 traveling at high speed. Fortunately the owner of the motorcycle was only slightly injured.

After the incident, the two sides agreed to take the cars and motorcycle to be repaired themselves.

Case Three: Phnom Penh: A man driving a Ford RAPTOR at high speed hit a 4 and a half ton truck parked on the sidewalk, injuring the driver of the Ford.

The incident happened at 11:30 pm on August 26, 2021, along Choam Chao Road, Chrey Kong Village, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the truck with plate H-01192, was parked on the sidewalk at the scene, when a black Ford RAPTOR with license plate Cambodia-SB-9899, ​​driven by a man from east to west at high speed swerved to the right. The crash caused minor damage to the truck, while the Ford was severely damaged and the owner was also injured. An ambulance was seen carrying the owner to the hospital.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the two vehicles and store them at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement.

Case Four: Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove his car off the road, hitting many fence posts, causing the car to turn upside down. The driver was seriously injured and sent to hospital.

The incident occurred at 11 and 20 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Ampov Eng Khan neighborhood.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man suspected of being drunk was seen driving a silver Lexus RX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AP-7101 traveling from north to south at flying speed.

At the scene, the car turned to the left and fell off the road, hit the fence posts, overturned and the owner was seriously injured.

After the incident, Chbar Ampov district authorities came down to the scene, but did not take the car to the Chbar Ampov district inspectorate, and when the reporter asked the authorities, a police officer refused to answer, got on a motorcycle and disappeared. Then, a private crane came down to lift the car from the scene and left. (All photos and stories from NKD)