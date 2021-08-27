Phnom Penh : According to the Anti-Drug Department, on August 19, 2021 at 14:30, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A10), in cooperation with the Customs and Excise Department (CARGO) of Phnom Penh International Airport, inspected irregular packages from JOHANNESBURG, South Africa to Cambodia via DHL. 60 tubes of ketamine disguised as ALOE GEL weighing 10 kg (including packaging) were seized.

Until August 25, 2021, the specialized force of the Department of Anti-Drug Crime continued to investigate, and raided a property in Poipet Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, detaining four suspects (which we reported yesterday):

1. ZHANG ZHI QIANG, Male, 32 years old, Chinese,

2-Chhoy Bunvuth, Male, 65 years old, Khmer.

3-FU XIN MING, Male, 47 years old, Chinese,

4- HU XIAO HUI, Female, 23 years old, Chinese,

60 bottles of ketamine with a net weight 5,34.20 grams were seized.

The suspects and exhibits are currently being processed and sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings.