Kampot: Two died in a traffic incident on National Road 3 in Khnay Romeas village Naray commune, Chhouk district on August 26, 2021.

The victims were named as 51-year-old Long Phorn and her daughter, Khim Nol, 19 years old. Both of them lived in Khnay Romeas village, Naray commune, Chhouk district, Kampot province, very close to the accident scene.

At 8:30 a.m. on August 26, the mother and daughter were riding a Honda Dream motorcycle from west to east between KM 100-101 on National Road 3. A black Lexus 570 car came from behind at high speed and hit the motorcycle, causing both riders to fall and they died instantly on the road. The driver of the car- with personal plate TY.LH.22 immediately fled, leaving the car near the crash site. AREY