Kampot: On August 27, 2021, a young man on a motorbike jumped off the Kampong Bay bridge (new bridge) in Kampong Bay North village, Kampong Bay commune, Kampot city, Kampot province. The incident caused some traffic congestion on the road.

A passer-by went to police stationed at the 24-hour checkpoint at the base of the Kampong Bay bridge, to report that someone had left a motorcycle on the bridge and jumped into the water to commit suicide. Officers went to the scene and saw a Honda Dream C125 motorcycle with license plate number Preah Sihanouk 1I-3156 and some other items left on the bridge.

The man, aged 23, is a resident of Rokar Khmao village, Keo Phos commune, Stung Hav district, Preah Sihanouk province, was the seller of the plot of land. After hitting the water, the young man decided swim and floated into the middle of the river, and police sent a boat out to rescue him. After he was brought back ashore, the police questioned the reason for his suicide attempt, and were told it was due to a family crisis and property dispute. He was sent to the Kampot City Police Inspectorate. AREY