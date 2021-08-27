Phnom Penh: A brazen thief stole an on-duty police officer’s Keeway motorcycle on August 27, 2021, near the four-faced Brahma roundabout in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

The man was spotted and police gave chase, stopping him at a plot of land in Prek Leap commune, about 2 kilometers from the scene in the satellite city of Chroy Changvar.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to the Chroy Changvar Police Inspectorate for further action. AREY