Koh Kong: Despite the challenges from COVID-19, the construction process of Darasakor International Airport in Koh Kong province has been completed to 93.6 percent, and is scheduled to be officially launched by 2022. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation of Cambodia. (*It was previously set to open this June and before that May 2020)

Mr. Sin Chanserivutha, Spokesman of the Secretariat of State of Civil Aviation of Cambodia, told Rasmei Kampuchea on the morning of August 27, 2021: Darasakor International Airport will be able to receive up to 11 Code E aircraft, 4 helicopter terminals, 7 million passengers and 10,000 air cargo tons per year.

He said that in connection with the construction process today, there are also many challenges of the spread of COVID, such as technicians and experts of Chinese companies having difficultly to get in and out of Cambodia and restrictions on the supply of equipment and mobility of some machinery.

Darasakor International Airport is located in Botum Sakor District, Koh Kong Province, with an investment by a Chinese company of approximately $ 200 million (*previous reports said $1.5 billion including a resort etc..), which will support Cambodia’s tourism sector. This international airport will be Cambodia’s fourth international airport to be launched in the country.

It should be noted that the construction process of Siem Reap Angkor Thmey International Airport has achieved more than 45%, while the new Phnom Penh International Airport in Kandal Province has achieved more than 20.9% (*which still is claimed will be around the 9th largest in the world). RASMEI