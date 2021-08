Preah Sihanouk: (Preliminary information) At noon on August 27, 2021, people found the body of a man under the sewer in Ong village, Ream commune, Prey Nop district, Preah Sihanouk province.

The body was swollen and had started to decompose, and identity of the victim is still unknown.

A forensic examination was taking place in the afternoon. ANN