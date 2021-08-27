Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 27 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 411 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 306 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 85 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 326 classed as local infections, making around 74,600 since February 20 (with 85 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Preah Vihear: 13 cases, 32 treated, Prey Veng: 43 cases, 20 treated, Kampong Thom: 19 cases, 50 treated, 3 deaths, Mondolkiri: 7 cases, 30 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 56 cases, 2 deaths, Koh Kong: 8 cases, 17 treated, Kratie: 30 cases, 21 treated, Pailin: 2 cases (from Thailand), 42 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 144 cases, 51 treated, Tbong Khmum: 42 cases, 136 treated, Svay Rieng: 6 cases, 7 treated, 1 death, Kampong Cham: 27 cases, 17 treated, Siem Reap: 75 cases, 134 treated, 3 deaths

This brings the total number of cases to around 91,369 cases with 87,288 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 1,858

Separately, it has been reported that Cambodia detected 209 more Delta variant cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 1,534- it is not clear how these are added to the overall total, or over how long a period. New Delta cases: Phnom Penh:75 Banteay Meanchey:56 Stung Treng: 15 Siem Rep:15 Oddar Meanchey: 16 Kandal: 8 Preah Vihear: 8 Battambang: 5 Kampong Cham: 2 Kampong Speu: 2 Kampong Chhnang: 3 Sihanoukville: 2 Kampong Thom: 1 Pursat:1. This brings the Delta case numbers to 1,534 in total.

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.