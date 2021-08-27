Phnom Penh: A 12-year-old boy was killed in a rented room, during an apparent robbery. The killer then reportedly took the body away in a bag and dumped it in another room on the second floor and escaped. This incident happened at 6:30 on August 26, 2021 in Room 7, 1st Floor, Trapeang Krasaing Village, Po Sen Chey district.

The victim, Kien Dara, was staying with his mother at the scene and was born in Koh Kralor district, Battambang province.

According to the victim’s mother, she had been living at the scene for two years. On the day of the incident, the victim boy was alone in the rented room after his mother and sister went to work. The victim’s mother said while she was working, someone called her and told her that her son was killed. She asked to leave early, but the factory required an extra time until 8 pm to leave.

Around the above case, the victim’s mother said that she lost about $ 300 and some platinum jewelry, together with 1 mobile phone. According to the mother, this is a case of murder and robbery.

After the incident, local authorities and specialized authorities came down to search for the killer. After a search, the police arrested a man and took him to the police station for questioning. After that, the competent experts and the doctor took the sample of the victim to check for COVID-19 and handed over the body to relatives take for a traditional festival in their hometown. RASMEI