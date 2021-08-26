Phnom Penh: A man drove a car quickly and carelessly, hitting a concrete divider, causing damage. The incident took place at 7:30 pm on August 25, 2021, along Street 271 next to Boeung Trabek station in Phsar Dem Thkov commune, Chamkar Morn district.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a silver RAV4 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AI-4188 along Street 271 in a west-to-east direction. As soon as it reached the scene, it hit the concrete, but did not injure anyone.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the vehicle and take it to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office, waiting for the car owner to come and solve it according to the law (*source does not say, but can assume the driver ran away). NKD