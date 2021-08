EdC has announced the following areas may face disruptions in the electricity supply on the following dates:

1. Thursday, August 26, 2021:

a) Between 8:00 to 13:00:

Khan Toul Kork: At power area No. D07 located in Sangkat

Teoklaok 1 (O’bekkaorm branch)

Khan Dangkao: Sangkat Dangkao, Sangkat Chheungek Sangkat, Preysor, Sangkat Pongteuk (Toul Pongro branch)

b) Between 8:00 to 16:00:

Khan Daun Penh: At power area No. 344, PT1617 located in Sangkat PhsarThmey2 (Watphnom branch)

Khan Meanchhey: At power area No. 165 located in Sangakt Stung Meanchhey 2&3, Sangkat Boeung Tompun1&2 (Toul Pongro branch)

Khan Boeungkengkong: Sangkat Tomnobteuk (Chhak Angrekrom branch)

Khan Chabar Ampov: At power area No. 396 located in Sangkat Chabar Ampov 1(Chhakangrekrom branch)

Ang Snoul district:

Kandal Province Bekchhan commune, Chokneang commune, Toulpich commune, Samrongleur commune, Peuk commune, Krangmakak commune, Preytoch commune (O’dem branch)

2. Friday, August 27, 2021:

a) Between 8:00 to 13:00:

Khan Toul Kork: At power area No. 262 located in Sangkat Boeung Salang (O’bekkaom branch)

Khan Meanchey: Sangkat Chhakangreleur, Sangkat Chhakangrekroam (Chhakangrekroam branch)

Khan Prek Pnov: Sangkat Korkroka (O’dem branch)

b) Between 8:00 to 16:00:

Khan Toul Kork: At power area No.OP117 located in Sangkat Teuklaok2 (O’bekkaom branch)

Khan Boeungkengkong: At power area No. 221 located in Sangkat Boeungkengkong1 (Chhakangrekroam branch)

Khan Sen Sok: Sangkat Phnom Penh thmey, Sangkat Krangthnong, Sangkat Khmounch (O’bekkaom and O’dem branch)

Khan Porsenchhey: Sangkat Kakab1&2 (O’dem branch)

Khan Chabar Ampov: Sangkat Prek Eng, Sangkat Prekthmey, Sangkat Kbalkos (Chhakangrekroam branch)

3. Saturday, August 28, 2021:

a. Between 8:00 to 13:00:

Khan Porsenchhey: At power area No. PT1885, P3057, CNE2637, located in Sangkat Chhamchao2 (Toulpongro branch)

Khan Russey Keo: Sangakt Chrang Chamres1, Sangkat Svay Pak (Wat Phnom branch)

Khan Sen Sok: Sangkat Korkkhlang, Sangkat Khmounh (O’dem branch)

Kandal Province: Kien Svay district, Leukdek district (Chhak Angrekroam branch)

b. Between 8:00 to 16:00

Khan Meanchey: At power area No. 953 located in Sangkat Steung Meanchhey1&3 (Toul Pongro branch)

Khan Sen Sok: Sangkat Teuk Thla, Sangkat O’bekkaom (O’bekakaom branch)

Khan Porsenchey: Sangkat Kakab1&2, Sangkat Chhomchhao1 (Toulpongro and O’dem branch)

Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province: Bek Chhan commune, Chok Cheurneang commune, Toul Pich commune, Somgrongleur commune, Peuk commune, Krang Makak commune, Prey Toch commune (O’dem branch)

4. Sunday, August 29, 2021:

a. Between 8:00 to 16:00:

Khan Daun Penh: At power area No. 043 located in Sangkat Chhey Chhomnes (Wat Phnom Branch)

Khan Porsenchey: Sangkat Kakab 1&2, Sangkat Chhomchhao3, Sangkat Samrongkroam (O’dem branch)

Kandal province: Kien Svay district, Leukdek district (Chhak Angrekroam branch).

*Note these times and dates are liable to change without notice.