Phnom Penh: The Anti-Drug Department arrested one person and seized more than 2 kg of drugs in Phnom Penh..

On August 23, 2021 at 19:30, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A10) led by Colonel Yim Sen Udom, Deputy Director of the Department, with the participation of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and coordinated by Mr. Ou Sopheak, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, investigated and cracked down on a case in Kamrieng village, Sangkat Prey Veng, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

One suspect, named as Mil Pov, male, 31 years old, was arrested in possession of methamphetamine weighing 2054.21 grams, packaged as Chinese tea.

The case will to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to proceed. PPR