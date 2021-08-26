FEATURED Health Latest 

Flood Victim Deceased Identified As Indonesian

cne 58 Views 0 Comments , , , ,

Sihanoukville: Authorities in Preah Sihanouk province today confirmed the identity of the victim who swept away during heavy rain on the night of August 24, 2021. It was initially reported that victim was Chinese, but it has now been discovered to be an Indonesian.

The victim was named as HENDRIK, 36 years old.

On the evening of August 24, 2021, residents reported that a man was swept into a canal near Don Bosco School. In Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, while the man was walking on the street.

After receiving this information, the authorities launched a search and rescue operation, but did not find the body until about 11 am on August 25, in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. ANN

You May Also Like

Sexy Sauna Shop Soft Opening Scuppered

cne 0

Thai Women & Broker Caught Crossing Poipet Border For ‘Casino Job’

cne 0

Deadly Explosion and Fire Poipet

cne 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *