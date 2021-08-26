Banteay Meanchey Province: Police in Poipet arrested several suspects, including foreigners, involved in drug trafficking.

The Anti-Drug Department (A10) cooperated with the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Anti-Drug Bureau and the Anti-Drug Unit of the Poipet City Police Inspectorate and the Poipet Administrative Police Force to investigate an illegal drug delivery in front of Prohm Nimit School in Kbal Spean 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet City, arrested 7 suspects, including 5 Chinese, 1 Vietnamese and 1 Khmer:

1-Chhoy Bunvuth, Male, 65 years old, Nationality Khmer,

2-ZHANG.ZHIQIANG, male, 32 years old, Chinese,

3. HU XINMING male, a 47-year-old Chinese national

4-NGUYEN THI TUYET TRINH, female, Vietnamese nationality

5-YU LANG, male 27 years old, male, a Chinese national

6-WU BING BING, male, 23 years old, Chinese

7-TU MINGFZANG, male, 24 years old, Chinese

Evidence seized included a bag of what is suspected to be ketamine powder.

After initial interrogation, forces continued to inspect Room 806, 8th floor in O’Meas Hotel, Palilei 1 Village, Poipet City, and arrested one suspect, HU XIAOHUI, female, 23 years old, a Chinese national. Evidence seized included 35 tablets, scales, and firearms (2 pistols?).

Four suspects were taken to Phnom Penh, while the others were sent for further interrogation at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Anti-Drug Office. NKD