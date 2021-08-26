Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 26 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 423 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 291 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 6 deaths were reported.

At least 111 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 312 classed as local infections, making around 74,274 since February 20 (with 111 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 30 cases, 49 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 57 cases, 102 treated, Kampong Thom: 1 cases, 1 treated, 1 death, Stung Treng: 8 cases, 38 treated, Preah Vihear: 11 cases, 4 treated, Kratie: 19 cases, 13 treated, Koh Kong: 21 cases, 17 treated, Kampot: 12 cases, 1 death,

This brings the total number of cases to around 90,958 cases with 86,993 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 6 to 1,841

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.