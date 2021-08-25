Phnom Penh: A man driving a truck carrying vegetables crashed into houses and road signs, causing severe damage.

The incident happened at 1 am on August 25, 2021 at the corner of Street 271 and Street 432 in Sangkat Toul Tompong II, Khan Chamkar Morn.

According to witnesses at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white Hyundai with license plate Phnom Penh 2AD-9364, accompanied by a young man, along the road. 271 from south to east. When reaching the scene, he turned the steering wheel to turn left along Route 432. At the same time, suddenly there was another truck coming from the front, causing the Hyundai driver turn the steering wheel to to avoid colliding. His truck then crashed into people’s houses and signposts, causing severe damage, but fortunately no one was injured.

After the incident, the authorities arrived and took the car to be stored waiting to be resolved according to the law. The driver escaped. NKD