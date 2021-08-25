Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Phnom Penh Extends COVID Rules Until September 9

Phnom Penh: The municipal administration has decided to continue some administrative measures for 14 more days in order to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19, after concerns about the Delta variant. 

According to the new directive issued on August 25, high-risk activities including face-to-face learning, KTVs, nightclubs, beer gardens, casinos, tourist resorts, museums, playgrounds, massage shops, sauna and steam businesses, alcoholic beverage outlets, cinemas, theatres, sports clubs, and fitness centers must cease business, from August 27 at 00:00 to September 9.

Gatherings of over 15 people will also be banned, but with some exceptions (*the usual- same households, official, medical etc.).

Occupational and business activities and gatherings that are not restricted must carry out strict health and safety rules underlined in the directive. 

