Phnom Penh: A man climbed a street light in front of Teuk Laok Primary School and jumped off, causing serious injuries. He was then taken by ambulance to a private hospital.

The incident happened at 1:20 AM on August 25, 2021 in front of Teuk Laok Primary School along Street 202 in Sangkat Teuk Laak III, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the scene said that the young man, who has not been identified, was seen carrying a bag around the area in the morning. People living there asked him what he was doing, but he did not answer, and he continued walking around the scene.



Police said that the young man suddenly climbed on the light pole on road and jumped down, despite efforts from police and the villagers to talk him around. The man fell to the ground and suffered serious head injuries.



After the incident, an ambulance from a private hospital came to take him for treatment. NKD