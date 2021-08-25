Environment FEATURED Latest 

Body Found As Sihanoukville Floodwaters Recede

cne 44 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Sihanoukville: After yesterday’s heavy rainfall, this morning authorities found the body of a man who had been reportedly seen washed away in floodwater in Sangkat 4.

Witnesses aid they saw a Chinese man holding an umbrella swept from a bridge about 5 kilometers from where the body was found.

The deceased was wearing black short sleeves, blue shorts and had a bald head. Police are now searching for his identity to inform next of kin. (Chinese news/KPT)

You May Also Like

Chinese Quartet Arrested After Beating (Video Update)

cne 1

Death Sentence For Cambodia-Vietnam Drug Smugglers

Johnny Bobby 0

Audi Driver Flees After Crashing Into Health Center

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *