Sihanoukville: After yesterday’s heavy rainfall, this morning authorities found the body of a man who had been reportedly seen washed away in floodwater in Sangkat 4.

Witnesses aid they saw a Chinese man holding an umbrella swept from a bridge about 5 kilometers from where the body was found.

The deceased was wearing black short sleeves, blue shorts and had a bald head. Police are now searching for his identity to inform next of kin. (Chinese news/KPT)