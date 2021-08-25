Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 25 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 428 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 572 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 14 deaths were reported.

At least 117 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 311 classed as local infections, making around 73,962 since February 20 (with 117 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Svay Rieng: 11 cases, 15 treated, Prey Veng: 52 cases, 64 treated, 1 death, Kampot: 17 cases, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 34 cases, 118 treated, 3 deaths, Kratie: 36 cases, 16 treated, Preah Vihear: 9 cases, Mondulkiri: 29 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 119 cases, 187 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 57 cases, 68 treated, Stung Treng: 23 cases, 2 deaths, Battambang: 43 cases, 114 treated, 4 deaths, Tbong Khmum: 51 cases, 76 treated, Ratanakiri: 22 cases, 1 death,

This brings the total number of cases to around 90,535 cases with 86,702 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 14 to 1,835

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.