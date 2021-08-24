Phnom Penh: A man, apparently drunk, drove a TOYOTA HILUX REVO at high speed, swerved to the right and hit the railing of a bridge, causing damage, but no injuries.

The incident happened at 8:30 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021 on the Bailey bridge (*connecting Russey Keo and Chroy Changvar) in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, a black HILUX REVO with license plate number 06 2-0223 was seen on the Bailey Bridge heading east, Halfway across the bridge, the car suddenly turned to the right, hitting the railing,, causing damage to the front and breaking the left wheel. Immediately after the accident… (*the source stops and gives no mention to the driver). NKD