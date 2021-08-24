Phnom Penh: A Chinese man, possibly still drunk, drove a Range Rover at high speed, lacking caution, swerved and hit a divider at 6:00 AM on August 24, 2021, next to Kbal Thnal flyover in Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkarmon district, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw the Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-1117 driven by a Chinese man along Preah Norodomin a north-south direction at a high speed, carelessly swerved and hit the divider at the base of the flyover, causing tserious. The driver was detained at the scene. PPR