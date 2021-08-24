Preah Sihanouk Province: On August 24, 2021, a yellow and black Chevrolet Camaro ‘HENDRICK’ sports car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BM 0024 into a light pole along a public road. There was damage to the front of the car after the crash, which occurred along Ekareach Street in Village 2, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville Province.

Prior to the incident, the luxury car was seen speeding from Thai Bon Rong Road (115) to the scene, where it lost control and hit the light pole, causing damage. There were two people in the car- an unidentified male foreigner with minor injuries who was taken to hospital and the other an unidentified female foreigner with no injuries.

Road traffic police officers arrived at the location to interrogate witnesses and bought a crane to take the car away for legal procedures. AREY