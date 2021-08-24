Phnom Penh: Five metal houses were engulfed in flames after a man was burning old wires to for scrap copper at 7:30 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021 in Toul Sangke village, Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Khan Russey Keo.

The owner of the house that caught fire was named Muong Sarith, a 45-year-old man. The location was rented to Chan Samnang, male, 41 years old, a scrap collector and scavenger.

According to sources at the scene, a man was seen with a large coil of wire, which he began to burn the insulation off for the copper inside. The fire got out of control and spread to the house, causing nearby residents to flee and some to throw water, but the blaze began to spread. The authorities then sent fire trucks to intervene.

The first house that caught fire was made of wood and metal (size 5m × 6m). Five houses were burnt down, shared by 12 families. 15 fire trucks used around 60 cubic meters of water to extinguish the blaze by 8pm.



Although the damage was severe, the fire did not cause any injuries. RASMEI