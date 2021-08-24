Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 24 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 466 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 510 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 13 deaths were reported.

At least 94 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 372 classed as local infections, making around 73,651 since February 20 (with 132 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 18 cases, Prey Veng: 28 cases, 65 treated, 2 deaths, Kratie: 49 cases, Kampong Thom: 26 cases, 111 treated, 3 deaths, Mondulkiri: 27 cases, 19 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 23 cases, 50 treated, Stung Treng: 13 cases (4 Delta), 23 treated, Koh Kong: 10 cases, 15 treated, Battambang: 93 cases, 131 treated, 1 death, Kampot: 12 cases, 29 treated, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 7 Delta cases, Pailin: 9 (from Thailand), Banteay Meanchey: 199 cases, 105 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 25 cases, 13 treated, 3 deaths, Kep: 7 cases

This brings the total number of cases to around 90,107 cases with 86,130 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 13 to 1,821

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.