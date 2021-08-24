Business & Property Crime FEATURED Latest 

17 Detained In Kampot City Karaoke Crackdown

cne 38 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampot: According to the General Commission of the National Police, following the order of Major General Mao Chanthurith, Kampot Provincial Police Commissioner, on August 23, 2021 at 21:30, Kampot City Police Inspectorate visited Karaoke and Honey Restaurant, Sovansakor Village, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot City, Kampot Province, after reports of violations of COVID rules.

According to the authorities, police arrested 17 people (5 females), including the manager, waitresses/singers, a security guard and several patrons.

The suspects were taken for questioning to build a case for further proceedings. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Cannabis Crop Burned In Kirivong

cne 0

Pursat Man Killed By Wild Boar

Johnny Bobby 0

466 New COVID Cases, 510 Treated, 13 Deaths- Total Passes 90,000

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *