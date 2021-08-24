Kampot: According to the General Commission of the National Police, following the order of Major General Mao Chanthurith, Kampot Provincial Police Commissioner, on August 23, 2021 at 21:30, Kampot City Police Inspectorate visited Karaoke and Honey Restaurant, Sovansakor Village, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot City, Kampot Province, after reports of violations of COVID rules.

According to the authorities, police arrested 17 people (5 females), including the manager, waitresses/singers, a security guard and several patrons.

The suspects were taken for questioning to build a case for further proceedings.