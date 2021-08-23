Banteay Meanchey: Six Chinese who wanted to smuggle themselves from Thailand to Cambodia were arrested by border law enforcement officers at the border in Banteay Meanchey Province.

According to the 911 land border forces, the six Chinese were five men and one woman, aged between 23 and 32 years old.

A spokesman said that at that time, enforcement officers were patrolling the border to prevent anyone frim entering Cambodia illegally, and they came across the six exiting Thailand over the Cambodian border.

He added that after being arrested, the six were handed over to the Police Department of Banteay Meanchey Province for handling in accordance with the law. TNAOT CH