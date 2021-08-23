The official announcement for public holidays has been released. Sadly, for the work-shy, the next year’s events fall mainly on the weekend, with some (Constitution Day-Pchum Ben and Independence Day-Water Festival) clashing on the same date. Only 10 days off fall on weekdays, although Sundays are supposed to carry over (but often don’t for schools etc.). But, many will probably be happy to get back to work and wait for 2023 for the long weekends,

In 2021, there were many Mondays and Fridays, meaning plenty of long weekends- but COVID restrictions and general malaise dampened a lot of these happy days. The calendar and moons are not so favorable in 2022.