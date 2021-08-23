Pailin: Speaking during inspection and set up of a new center for COVID quarantine on 22 August 2021, Mrs. Ban Srey Mom, Pailin governor said the establishment is ready to transfer those currently under quarantine in public school centers.

It is hoped that students can return to school in the near future after completing vaccination campaign for children and adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 years old.

According to the provincial governor, the Pailin provincial administration has set up patient care centers to treat people who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients, and those who have just returned from risk areas in provincial capitals and workers who have returned from Thailand.

The provincial governor continued that the province has organized a working group with the participation of departments, units, institutions around the province and the youth group. The province cooks food for the people who are in the centers three times a day.

There are 5 schools that the provincial administration uses as quarantines centers and treatment centers, including: 1- Hun Sen Krong High School Tep Nimmith, Hun Sen High School, Santepheap Secondary School, Phnom Koy Primary School and (?) Primary School.

Ms. Ban Srey Mom added that in order to transfer the workers who are being kept in the 5 public schools, the provincial administration has prepared a new place in O’Andong commune, Sala Krao district. RASMEI