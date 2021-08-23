Kratie: On August 23, 2021, a case of illegal possession and use of firearms was cracked down on at a hotel in Cheung Khlou village, 2 Thnou commune, Snoul district, Kratie province. Snuol, A man who was arrested has been previously imprisoned twice in connection with drug trafficking cases.

Police found 1 Glock19, made in USA, number AEHX173, 12 bullets, 11 million Khmer Riel (*around $2700), 2 mobile phones and some other materials.

After questioning, the suspect confessed to possessing the Glock 19 handgun, saying he had bought online two months ago and fired three shots.

The suspect was temporarily detained at the Snuol District Police Inspectorate to build a case to be sent to the provincial office to proceed with the legal investigations. AREY